VIVA MEXOREA!:

Hundreds of Mexican soccer fans descended on the South Korean embassy in Mexico City on Wednesday to celebrate the Asian country's improbable World Cup win over Germany, which ensured Mexico's place in the knockout stages despite El Tri's defeat to Sweden. [...]





Supporters waved the flags of both Mexico and South Korea outside the embassy in the city's upscale Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood. A video captured by New York Times reporter James Wagner amid the celebrations appeared to show Han Bjoung-yin, consul general at the embassy, on the shoulders of Mexican supporters as they chanted: "¡Coreano, hermano, ahora eres mexicano!" ("Korean, brother, now you're Mexican!")