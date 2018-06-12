



President Donald Trump has found an unlikely source of support as he meets with North Korea leader Kim Jong-un: Democrats.





Some of the same far-left Democrats who complain that he stole the election and want to impeach him praise him for trying to engage in diplomacy.





"We are encouraged by your efforts to pursue direct diplomacy with North Korea with the dual goals of resolving the nearly seven-decade-long conflict and achieving the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," 15 House members wrote in a letter to Trump on Monday. "Diplomacy is the only path to resolve the tensions between our countries."