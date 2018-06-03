June 3, 2018
TO BE FAIR, EVERYONE WANTS TO UNSEAT OURS:
The American ambassador in Germany has just implied that he would like to unseat the current German government https://t.co/VAihz6XtsU— Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) June 3, 2018
This was heartbreaking to watch. As I'm sure @cafreeland knows, many (I hope most) Americans reject the animus the president displays towards nations whose troops have repeatedly fought alongside our own, most recently in Afghanistan. https://t.co/ylOT0yg9u4— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) June 3, 2018
