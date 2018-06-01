June 1, 2018
THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:
The World's Biggest Diamond Miner Said It Would Never Sell Stones Made in a Lab--Until Now. (BLOOMBERG, 5/29/18)
De Beers is moving to sell diamonds made in a lab rather than formed underground over billions of years.The world's biggest diamond miner for years vowed that it wouldn't sell stones made in laboratories. Now, it has U-turned on that pledge and will start selling man-made stones for about $800 a carat, according to a memo sent to its customers and obtained by Bloomberg News.
