June 2, 2018
THERE IS NO SPAIN:
Catalan nationalists back in power, target secession in challenge to Sanchez (Jesús Aguado, Ingrid Melander, 6/02/18, Reuters)
Nationalists regained control of Catalonia's government on Saturday and immediately pledged to seek independence for the wealthy region, posing a swift challenge to new Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who took office on the same day.The new Catalan cabinet was sworn in after months of tensions with the central government, ending Madrid's seven-month direct rule of the region, imposed by Sanchez's predecessor after separatists declared independence.
