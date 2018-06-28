THE WORST THING ABOUT MODERN SPORTS...:

It's unusual for England to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup with a game to spare, but it is even more unusual that defeat in their last group match could actually be beneficial.





Yet that is the predicament Gareth Southgate finds himself in ahead of Thursday night's clash with Belgium; one half of the draw features four previous World Cup winners with 10 titles between them, the other just a single, one-time winner.





Germany's elimination, coupled with Argentina's failure to top their group, has left the bottom half of the draw very light on quality - and that is the half that the runner-up for England's group, Group G, will end up in.