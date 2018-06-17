June 17, 2018
THE WORLD CUP, IN SENSURROUND:
Mexico's World Cup Goal Caused Man-Made Earthquake (Chas Danner, 6/17/18, New York)
Mexico's stunning upset win over Germany in the World Cup on Sunday may have shocked more than soccer fans. At the same time El Tri forward Hirving Lozano scored Mexico's winning goal at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, at least two seismic sensors detected a minor earthquake in Mexico City, according to a monitoring agency run by Mexico's Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research...
