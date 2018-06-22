THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

A Congressional race in the heart of West Virginia coal country has emerged as the latest soft spot in the GOP's imperiled defense as they try to keep control of the House next year.





A new Monmouth University poll shows Democrat Richard Ojeda leading Carol Miller 43 percent to 41 percent for the 3rd District seat that Republican Rep. Evan Jenkins vacated to run unsuccessfully for Senate.





Ojeda actually has a 6-point advantage when Monmouth factors in midterm voting patterns.





The fact that Republicans won the same House race by 50 points in 2016 only highlights how dramatically the party's fortunes have faded since Trump's election.