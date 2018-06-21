THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

As CNN reports, Cohen has told friends he's "willing to give investigators information on President Trump."





"He knows a lot of things about the president and he's not adverse to talking in the right situation," a friend of Cohen's told CNN. "If they want information on Trump he's willing to give it."





As CNN's Wolf Blitzer notes, Cohen reportedly feels "let down" and "isolated" by Trump.





In his resignation letter, Cohen also blasted the Trump administration "zero tolerance" policy that led to the separation of undocumented children from their parents at the southern border.





"As the son of a Polish Holocaust survivor, the images and sounds of this family separation policy is heart-wrenching," Cohen wrote. "While I strongly support measures that will secure our porous borders, children should never be used as bargaining chips."