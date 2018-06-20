THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





According to an analysis by The Post's Fact Checker through the end of May, Trump had made 3,251 false or misleading claims in 497 days -- an average of 6.5 such claims per day of his presidency.





And within the past week, Trump seems to have ramped up both the volume and the intensity of his false statements on two of the most prominent topics currently facing his administration: the hard-line immigration policy that has led to the separation of thousands of children from their parents -- which Trump erroneously blames on others -- and the 500-page inspector general report that he claims, incorrectly, exonerates him in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.





Bella DePaulo, a psychology researcher at the University of California at Santa Barbara, said Trump's use of repetition is a particularly effective technique for convincing his supporters of the veracity of his false claims, in part because most people have a "truth bias," or an initial inclination to accept what others say as true.





"When liars repeat the same lie over and over again, they can get even more of an advantage, at least among those who want to believe them or are not all that motivated either way," DePaulo said in an email. "So when people hear the same lies over and over again -- especially when they want to believe those lies -- a kind of new reality can be created. What they've heard starts to seem like it's just obvious, and not something that needs to be questioned."