THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Flynn "took a couple of weeks after his own appointment to accept Susan Rice's invitation to meet," Rhodes writes. "His own transition team volunteered to us that he'd met with Sergei Kislyak, the Russian ambassador, before meeting with the American official he was replacing."





Rhodes didn't hear about that firsthand, he clarified, as the Trump transition team didn't deal with Rhodes. ("You're kind of PNG," Rhodes quotes the outgoing Obama team's transition director telling him, meaning 'persona non grata,' someone who is not welcome.)