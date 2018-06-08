THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

He insists over and over that there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russians. But we already have evidence there was -- in the form of guilty pleas by Trump aides Michael Flynn and George Papadopoulos for lying to the FBI about their contacts with Russians.





We have evidence in the 2016 meeting hosted by son Donald Jr. and attended by son-in-law Jared Kushner with a Russian lawyer who had promised information from the Kremlin incriminating Hillary Clinton. Meeting secretly with Russians in hopes of cooperating for mutual benefit is collusion, whether illegal or not.





This week, we got confirmation that the statement Donald Jr. issued -- claiming the meeting was primarily about adoption issues -- was dictated by his father. When The Washington Post reported that last year, the White House denied the story. In a memo to Mueller obtained by The New York Times, however, Trump's lawyers admitted it was true.





Yet he has insisted that "nobody's found any collusion at any level." The assertion is not only false; it's flagrantly, obviously false.