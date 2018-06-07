THE THREE MAIN SKILLS HE'S DEMONSTRATED AS PRESIDENT...

President Trump weighed in Thursday on a pending criminal case involving a former technology staffer for congressional lawmakers -- another instance in which he publicly lobbied for a specific legal outcome and appeared to embrace and promote unfounded allegations.





The case surrounding Imran Awan and his wife has been the subject of interest among conservatives and conspiracy theorists for more than a year. [...]









Claire Finkelstein, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, called it "highly improper for the president to weigh in on a pending case and to urge the Justice Department not to accept a plea deal involving Mr. Awan and his wife."





She noted if the Awans' plea talks break down, "the defendants would have a good case to say the negotiations were obstructed by the president's tweet."