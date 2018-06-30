THE rIGHT IS THE rIGHT:

The analysis of the social media content found the mobilization and radicalization strategies of the two groups were similar, but anti-Muslim contributions by comparison were "more radical and more widespread."





Islamism and right-wing extremism meet ideologically in anti-Semitism, in conspiracy myths and in the goal of homogeneous societies, the study found. The respective beliefs are therefore racist in the right wing and religiously founded among the Islamists.





Read more: Are Germany's anti-racism initiatives achieving enough?





"Extreme rights and Islamists reject freedom, pluralism and liberalism," said study author Maik Fielitz.





It found the two groups relied on each other to foster the sense of an enemy and to give credibility to their extremist narratives.