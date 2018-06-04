June 4, 2018
THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:
Is Donald Trump a Bernie Bro? (CHARLES J. SYKES, June 4, 2018, Weekly Standard)
More than anything else, they are united in their hatred of the America that actually exists.In fairness, Steve Bannon has never really pretended to be a conservative."I'm a Leninist," Steve Bannon told Ronald Radosh, back in 2013. "Lenin wanted to destroy the state, and that's my goal, too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today's establishment."That included, of course, such antiquated ideas as free markets, fiscal conservatism, and small government. "Like [Andrew] Jackson's populism, we're going to build an entirely new political movement," he boasted to Michael Wolff back in November 2016. "The conservatives are going to go crazy. I'm the guy pushing a trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. .... It will be as exciting as the 1930s, greater than the Reagan revolution--conservatives, plus populists, in an economic nationalist movement."In retrospect, the reference to the 1930s--not an especially great decade for conservative policy--ought to have been a tip-off. So it probably should not come as a great shock to hear that Trump's chief ideologist's grand new vision includes incorporating a socialist as a part of the future of his movement, while flirting with the far right European parties."Europe is about a year ahead of the United States. ... You see populist-nationalist movements with reform [here]. ... You could begin to see the elements of Bernie Sanders coupled with the Trump movement that really becomes a dominant political force in American politics."Of course, it's tempting to brush this off as Bannonite grandiloquence, but the crossover between Trumpism and Bernie-ism has always been an undercurrent of Bannon's vision and Trump's campaign.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 4, 2018 6:10 PM