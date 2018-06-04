THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

In fairness, Steve Bannon has never really pretended to be a conservative.





"I'm a Leninist," Steve Bannon told Ronald Radosh, back in 2013. "Lenin wanted to destroy the state, and that's my goal, too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today's establishment."





That included, of course, such antiquated ideas as free markets, fiscal conservatism, and small government. "Like [Andrew] Jackson's populism, we're going to build an entirely new political movement," he boasted to Michael Wolff back in November 2016. "The conservatives are going to go crazy. I'm the guy pushing a trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. .... It will be as exciting as the 1930s, greater than the Reagan revolution--conservatives, plus populists, in an economic nationalist movement."





In retrospect, the reference to the 1930s--not an especially great decade for conservative policy--ought to have been a tip-off. So it probably should not come as a great shock to hear that Trump's chief ideologist's grand new vision includes incorporating a socialist as a part of the future of his movement, while flirting with the far right European parties.





"Europe is about a year ahead of the United States. ... You see populist-nationalist movements with reform [here]. ... You could begin to see the elements of Bernie Sanders coupled with the Trump movement that really becomes a dominant political force in American politics."





Of course, it's tempting to brush this off as Bannonite grandiloquence, but the crossover between Trumpism and Bernie-ism has always been an undercurrent of Bannon's vision and Trump's campaign.



