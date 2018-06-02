THE RIGHT IS THE LEFT:





As with so many other myths about American conservatism, the Trump era has turned the GOP's supposed reverence for "small government" into dark comedy. A few short years ago, Republicans were decrying the Obama administration's attempts to subsidize sustainable-energy development as "crony capitalism." And when then-President Obama adopted an expansive interpretation of the Clean Air Act -- and began aggressively using his executive authority to combat carbon emissions -- Republicans lamented his efforts as a tyrannical usurpation of Congress's authority.





Now, the Trump administration is preparing to unilaterally bestow massive subsidies on unprofitable coal companies by invoking extraordinary executive powers that can only be legally exercised in the context of a national- security emergency.



