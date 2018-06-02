June 2, 2018
THE RIGHT IS THE LEFT:
Trump Is Preparing to Prop Up Unprofitable Coal Plants With 'Emergency' Subsidies (Eric Levitz, 6/02/18, New York)
As with so many other myths about American conservatism, the Trump era has turned the GOP's supposed reverence for "small government" into dark comedy. A few short years ago, Republicans were decrying the Obama administration's attempts to subsidize sustainable-energy development as "crony capitalism." And when then-President Obama adopted an expansive interpretation of the Clean Air Act -- and began aggressively using his executive authority to combat carbon emissions -- Republicans lamented his efforts as a tyrannical usurpation of Congress's authority.Now, the Trump administration is preparing to unilaterally bestow massive subsidies on unprofitable coal companies by invoking extraordinary executive powers that can only be legally exercised in the context of a national- security emergency.
Six major allies blast US over tariffs (Donna Borak, June 2, 2018, CNN)
Finance ministers from the G7 expressed "disappointment" over unilateral trade actions taken by the US government, and they asked US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnunchin to communicate their concerns to President Trump.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 2, 2018 3:47 PM