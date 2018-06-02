June 2, 2018
THE RIGHT IS THE LEFT:
Congressional Candidate In Virginia Admits He's A Pedophile (Jesselyn Cook & Andy Campbell, 5/31/18, HuffPost)
On the phone, he was open about his pedophilia and seemingly unfazed about his long odds of attaining government office."A lot of people are tired of political correctness and being constrained by it," he said. "People prefer when there's an outsider who doesn't have anything to lose and is willing to say what's on a lot of people's minds."When asked whether he's a pedophile or just writes about pedophilia, he said, "It's a mix of both. When people go over the top there's a grain of truth to what they say."Asked whether there was a "grain of truth" in his essay about father-daughter incest and another about raping his ex-wife repeatedly, he said yes, offering that plenty of women have rape fantasies.
Which partisans would defend him depends only on his abortion, immigration and 2nd amendment positions.
Yet Another Report Indicates That the Trump White House Worked Closely With a Twice-Convicted Pedophile (BEN MATHIS-LILLEY, JUNE 01, 2018, Slate)
NBC posted a story Friday about a crony of Jared Kushner's named Rick Gerson who may have been involved in a still-mysterious backchannel meeting between Trump advisers and officials from Russia and the United Arab Emirates in the Seychelles in January 2017. Gerson, NBC says, was brought into the Seychelles plan through a UAE lobbyist named George Nader when they both attended a different meeting in New York City with Kushner. [...]Here's the other thing about George Nader: He was convicted of child pornography charges in Virginia in 1991 and of sexually abusing minors in the Czech Republic in 2003.
