THE RIGHT IS THE LEFT:

On the phone, he was open about his pedophilia and seemingly unfazed about his long odds of attaining government office.





"A lot of people are tired of political correctness and being constrained by it," he said. "People prefer when there's an outsider who doesn't have anything to lose and is willing to say what's on a lot of people's minds."





When asked whether he's a pedophile or just writes about pedophilia, he said, "It's a mix of both. When people go over the top there's a grain of truth to what they say."





Asked whether there was a "grain of truth" in his essay about father-daughter incest and another about raping his ex-wife repeatedly, he said yes, offering that plenty of women have rape fantasies.