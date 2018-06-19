THE REFORMATION ROLLS ON...:

Those who first sang "Go Down Moses" did not need reminding of what slavery was like in Egypt. Their Moses was in fact alive, and her name was Harriet Tubman. The water they waded into was not the Red Sea, but streams and rivers that allegedly threw the slave owners' dogs off their tracks.





African-American liberation and the Exodus story are uniquely connected in spiritual inspiration and in embodying resilience, yet never before have the stories been brought together and blended like they were at the Juneteenth seder -- the first of its kind -- in New York City on June 14.





Organized by New York City's Jews For Racial and Economic Justice [JFREJ], the seder utilized the rituals and traditions of Passover to celebrate "Juneteenth," the liberation of African-American slaves announced on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas.