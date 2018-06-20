June 20, 2018
THE RACISTS ARE RIGHT TO PANIC:
Fewer Births Than Deaths Among Whites in Majority of U.S. States (Sabrina Tavernise, June 20, 2018, Washington Post)
Deaths now outnumber births among white people in more than half the states in the country, demographers have found, signaling what could be a faster-than-expected transition to a future in which whites are no longer a majority of the American population.
There's a reason you only ever hear older, white, men defend old, white Donald.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 20, 2018 3:35 PM
