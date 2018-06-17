THE PM IS THE AMERICAN:

Most Canadians and Americans approve of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is handling the situation on tariffs, trade and U.S. President Donald Trump.





That's according to two Ipsos polls, for Global News and Reuters. [...]





The poll shows that Canadians are firmly on Trudeau's side -- with about three-quarters of respondents (72 per cent) saying they approve of how he's handling the situation. Only 14 per cent of Canadian respondents said the same about Trump.





As for Americans, 57 per cent of respondents approved of how Canada is handling the dispute -- while only 37 per cent said they approved of how Trump was doing.