THE MOST DANGEROUS REPUBLICANS IN AMERICA...:

Rep. Trey Gowdy has been a pitbull investigator for Republicans for years. Now, he's is in President Donald Trump's doghouse for daring to challenge the president's unsupported claim that Democrats and their sympathizers in the FBI embedded a spy in his 2016 campaign.





Trump allies have been pummeling Gowdy in recent days, branding him a gullible or clueless backer of the intelligence community. Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, labeled him "uninformed." Another Trump-tied attorney, Victoria Toensing, said Gowdy "doesn't know diddly-squat" about the particulars of federal investigations. And Fox News host Lou Dobbs tagged him a "RINO" -- a term for a fake Republican.





It's the latest twist in Gowdy's enigmatic tenure in Congress. Once a conservative hero for his headline-grabbing inquisitions of the Obama administration -- over the "Fast and Furious" gun-running program and alleged IRS targeting of conservatives, as well as his highly charged Benghazi probe -- Gowdy has also bedeviled partisans by sometimes refusing to toe a pro-Trump line. At times, Trump himself has seemed perplexed; in the span of two years, the president once hailed Gowdy as a brilliant lawmaker before bashing him as a failure and then embracing him once again.