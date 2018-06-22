THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

The word "ethics" appears prominently in the biographies of the authors who co-wrote a recent Washington Post op-ed lamenting the "taboo" associated with "talking about overpopulation." Frances Kissling is the president of the Center for Health, Ethics, and Social Policy. Peter Singer is a professor of bioethics at Princeton University. Only Jotham Musinguzi, the "director general of Uganda's National Population Council," doesn't mention "ethics" in the bio. That's good because the Malthusian views promulgated in the piece are anything but ethical.





Inauspiciously, the authors begin by applying a coat of gloss over Paul Ehrlich's 1968 book The Population Bomb, which they note had a "major impact" on public policy but that "spurred a backlash" rendering the discussion of its thesis "radioactive." Indeed, that's only just. Ehrlich's claims were dead wrong.





Ehrlich claimed that the Earth had a finite "carrying capacity," and its limits were about to be tested. He claimed that mass starvation was imminent; hundreds of millions would die. Neither the first nor the third world would be spared; the average American lifespan would decline to just 42 by 1980. Ehrlich continued to make apocalyptic predictions after his book became a sensation. "Most of the people who are going to die in the greatest cataclysm in the history of man have already been born," he wrote in 1969. A year later: "The death rate will increase until at least 100-200 million people per year will be starving to death during the next ten years." Between 1980 and 1989, most of the Earth's population, including over one-third of all Americans, would die or be murdered what he grimly dubbed "the Great Die-Off." As recently as this year, Ehrlich--who still teaches at Stanford University--said that civilizational collapse remains a likely prospect and the chief shortcoming of his most famous book was that it failed to invoke the modern progressive Trinity: feminism, anti-racism, and inequality.





Our WaPo ethicists don't tackle any of this. Indeed, they favorably observe that Ehrlich's warnings render family planning in the developed world a necessity to stave off the unfortunate circumstances that would force wealthy nations to withhold food aid from the developing world to induce "necessary and justifiable" chaos and starvation. Seriously.