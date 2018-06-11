THE BASIC ISSUE?:





The working-level sessions, including those led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have foundered repeatedly over basic issues of what the summit should be about and an inability to close fundamental gaps in understanding over North Korean denuclearization.





The entire point was to be able to say that his nukes brought the US to heel.



Posted by Orrin Judd at June 11, 2018 4:24 AM

