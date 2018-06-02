June 2, 2018
...TERRORIST:
A Woman Dedicated to Saving Lives Loses Hers in Gaza Violence (Iyad Abuheweila and Isabel Kershner, June 2, 2018, NY Times)
She had become a fixture at the weekly protests along the fence dividing the Gaza Strip from Israel, a young woman in a white paramedic's uniform rushing into harm's way to help treat the wounded.As a volunteer emergency medical worker, she said she wanted to prove that women had a role to play in the conservative Palestinian society of Gaza."Being a medic is not only a job for a man," Razan al-Najjar, 20, said in an interview at a Gaza protest camp last month. "It's for women, too."An hour before dusk on Friday, the 10th week of the Palestinian protest campaign, she ran forward to aid a demonstrator for the last time.
