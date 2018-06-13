June 13, 2018
TEACHING THE ART OF THE DEAL:
Donald Trump has agreed to lift sanctions on North Korea, claims nation's state media (Andrew Buncombe, 6/13/18, The Independent)
Donald Trump agreed to lift sanctions against North Korea along with providing it with security guarantees, the nation's state news agency has claimed.The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), which also reported Kim Jong-un had accepted an invitation to visit the White House, said Mr Trump had indicated he would lift sanctions along with ending military exercises with South Korea.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 13, 2018 4:15 AM