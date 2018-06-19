June 19, 2018
STOP HARSHING ON HIS FOOT FETISH, CANUCK SCUM!:
Trump just went on a bonkers rant about Canadian shoe smugglers (Jeva Lange, 6/19/18, The Week)
[I]t is no longer 1945, Trump noted, going on to describe "people living in Canada coming into the United States and smuggling things back into Canada because the tariffs are so massive." Canadians, Trump said "buy shoes and they wear them. They scuff them up, they make them sound old or look old. No -- we're cheated horribly."
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 19, 2018 3:04 PM