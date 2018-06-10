SLOW TRANE A'COMIN:

In the years leading up to "A Love Supreme," his explosive 1965 magnum opus, Coltrane produced eight albums for Impulse! Records featuring the members of his so-called classic quartet -- the bassist Jimmy Garrison, the drummer Elvin Jones and the pianist McCoy Tyner -- but only two of those, "Coltrane" and "Crescent," were earnest studio efforts aimed at distilling the band's live ethic.





But now that story needs a major footnote.





On Friday, Impulse! will announce the June 29 release of "Both Directions at Once: The Lost Album," a full set of material recorded by the quartet on a single day in March 1963, then eventually stashed away and lost. The family of Coltrane's first wife, Juanita Naima Coltrane, recently discovered his personal copy of the recordings, which she had saved, and brought it to the label's attention.









There are seven tunes on this collection, a well-hewed mix that clearly suggests Coltrane had his sights on creating a full album that day. From the sound of it, this would have been an important one.





"In 1963, all these musicians are reaching some of the heights of their musical powers," said the saxophonist Ravi Coltrane, John Coltrane's son, who helped prepare "Both Directions at Once" for release. "On this record, you do get a sense of John with one foot in the past and one foot headed toward his future."