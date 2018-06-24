June 24, 2018
SENTIMENTAL HYGIENE:
Red Hen owner reveals she allowed employees to vote on booting Huckabee Sanders out of restaurant -- and Sarah lost (Bob Brigham, 23 JUN 2018, Raw Story)
[O]wner Stephanie Wilkinson acknowledged that she may have threatened the economic health of her small business with her principled stand, but said she would do it again."I'm not a huge fan of confrontation," Wilkinson said. "I have a business, and I want the business to thrive. This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals."Wilkinson recounted how she was at home when she got a call informing her that Sanders was dining at the Red Hen, under a reservation made in her husband's name. She raced to the business to investigate.Wilkinson explained that she queried her employees about what to do, knowing several employees were gay and all the staff had all watched the press secretary evade questions while defending Trump's border separation policy."Tell me what you want me to do. I can ask her to leave," she told her employees. "They said yes."The owner politely asked Sanders to step out on the patio "for a word.""I was babbling a little, but I got my point across in a polite and direct fashion," Wilkinson said. "I explained that the restaurant has certain standards that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation."After explaining her reasoning, she said, "I'd like to ask you to leave."
The owner ought not feel compelled to rent Donald a room for a meeting, where she would be effectively hosting racist plotting, but unless Ms Sanders was submitting staff and customers to Donald's views there's no good reason to make her leave.
This does harken back though to a study done here at Dartmouth, A survey of Dartmouth's political and free speech climate: The Dartmouth examines campus political discourse and social life (Alexander Agadjanian, 5/22/18, The Dartmouth):
In the survey, undergraduates were asked if learning that another student had political beliefs opposite from their own would affect a range of possible interactions with them. Forty-two percent of respondents said that knowing this would make them less likely to befriend them, while 54 percent said it would make no difference. More than two-thirds of student respondents (70 percent) said they would be less likely to consider dating someone with opposite political beliefs from themselves. About a third (30 percent) said learning someone had opposite political beliefs would make them less likely to trust the person. The influence of personal politics does not permeate academics as much; only 19 percent of respondents said they would be less likely to study with someone with opposing political views, and for "working on class projects with them" it was 18 percent.Overall percentages like these mask sizable partisan differences -- Democrats were consistently more likely to indicate conflicting politics negatively affect potential relationships. While 82 percent of respondents who identified Democrats say they would be less likely to date someone with opposing political beliefs, only 47 percent of Independents and 42 percent of Republicans said the same. Similarly, 55 percent of Democratic respondents said opposite political views would make them less likely to befriend another student, compared to 21 percent of Independents and 12 percent of Republicans. Only gender plays nearly as strong of a role in dividing responses. For example, 83 percent of women said they would be less likely to date someone with opposing political views compared to 56 percent of men.
Obviously, racism and bigotry questions reveal character flaws, not just differences of opinion, but isolating ourselves from the views of others and the opportunity to influence them seems unwise. The most common emails we receive from readers--most of whom never comment--here express gratitude for offering an optimistic take on elections that conservatives lose or for changing their views about immigration.
