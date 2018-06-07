SELECTION PRESSURE:

The Dartmouth, America's oldest college newspaper, conducted a study of roughly 4,400 undergraduates at Dartmouth University to determine how tolerant students were of opposing viewpoints, and found that, surprise, surprise, Republicans were far more tolerant than Democrats.





The study found that students who were Democrats were far less likely to tolerate someone with an opposing viewpoint than Republican students. 82% of Democrats averred they would be less likely to date someone with opposing political beliefs; only 42% of Republicans agreed, and only 47% of Independents agreed. Additionally, 55% of Democratic respondents said they would be less likely to befriend someone with an opposing political viewpoint, while 21% of Independents and only a paltry 12% of Republicans agreed.





The prejudice extended beyond friendships or romances; 38% of Democratic students were less willing to take classes from a Republican professor while only 23% of Republican students felt that way about Democratic professors.