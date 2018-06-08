RUN AWAY!:





The news of Trump's early departure came after both French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said they would confront Trump at the summit about new tariffs he imposed on U.S. allies. Earlier in the evening, Macron tweeted about Trump being excluded from the traditional joint statement signed by leaders at the end of the G7 summit, saying Trump "may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a 6 country agreement if need be."