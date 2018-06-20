RACIAL HYGIENISTS:

The U.S. is on track to admit fewer refugees this fiscal year than ever before in the history of the resettlement program. At the same time, there are now more refugees and internally displaced people globally-68.5 million people fleeing war and persecution-than at any earlier point in history.





By September 30, the end of this fiscal year, the U.S. is expected to resettle no more than 21,000 refugees, according to a new report from the nonprofit International Rescue Committee. That's out of a cap set by the Trump administration of 45,000 people for the year-itself the lowest number since Congress created the current refugee program. The previous year, the Obama administration set the cap at 110,000 (that wasn't reached either, after Trump's travel ban put the resettlement program on hold).