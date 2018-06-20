PULLING THE SHEET RIGHT OUT FROM UNDER THE TRUMPBOTS:





It's at once an admission that the politics of the issue had gotten out of hand and that the administration's arguments were completely dishonest. Virtually everything they said about the policy is tossed aside with this executive action. It's the political equivalent of waving the white flag and the legal equivalent of confessing to making false statements. Rather than letting Congress rebuke it, the White House is rebuking itself and trying to save some face.





Suppose, for a moment, that it was you who had falsely sought partisan cover for your own racism and then Donald did this to you? what are you supposed to do with the golden calf?



Posted by Orrin Judd at June 20, 2018 2:10 PM

