PRETENDING HE'S A SERIOUS MAN IS NEVER FRUITFUL:





As one of his first official acts as president, Trump pulled the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. But Canada went on to complete the massive free trade deal with 10 other nations, including Japan, Australia and Mexico.





The deal allows signatories to send an increasing amount of dairy products to Canada over the next two decades -- with zero tariffs. That includes milk, cream, butter, cheese and ice cream, among other products.





"The US would have enjoyed these benefits had it not decided to exit the original TPP deal," said Christophe Bondy, a trade negotiation expert and special counsel at law firm Cooley.





Another recent free trade deal is opening up Canada's market to cheese from the European Union.





By 2022, the amount of tariff-free European cheese that will be allowed into Canada will reach 16 million kilos -- the weight equivalent of 78 Statues of Liberty.