PITY THE POOR MALTHUSIANS:

The United States has amassed its largest stockpile of cheese in the 100 years since regulators began keeping tabs, the result of booming domestic production of milk and consumers' waning interest in the dairy beverage.





The 1.39 billion-pound stockpile, tallied by the Agriculture Department last week, represents a 6 percent increase over this time last year and a 16 percent increase since an earlier surplus prompted a federal cheese buy-up in 2016.





[The surprising number of American adults who think chocolate milk comes from brown cows]





Analysts say warehouse stocks have swelled because processors have too much milk on their hands, and milk is more easily stored as cheese.