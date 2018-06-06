OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:

A Democratic former Navy pilot earned the chance to take on a well-funded GOP state lawmaker in the suburbs of south New Jersey as a night of primaries across the country drew political battle lines for the November fight for control of Congress.





Mikie Sherrill, a former federal prosecutor, Navy pilot, and current Democratic establishment favorite bested a field of party rivals in the race to replace retiring Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen.





She'll take on Assemblyman Jay Webber in one of several races Democrats view as opportunities to pick up seats in their effort to retake the House.