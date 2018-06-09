June 9, 2018
OPT OUT/NOT IN:
All Icelanders Are Now Organ Donors (JELENA ĆIRIĆ, June 07, 2018, Iceland Review)
As of next year, all Icelanders will be assumed organ donors unless they explicitly state otherwise. The Icelandic parliament approved a new law yesterday which assumes all individuals consent to organ donation upon their death, Vísir reports. The new regulations take effect on January 1, 2019.
Good public policy needs to exploit the natural lassitude of the hoi polloi.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 9, 2018 5:49 AM