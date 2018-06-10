OPEN THE BORDERS:

Upper Valley Produce co-owner James Gordon is having to fill-in on the loading dock. Lake Morey Resort owner Mark Avery has had to dive into the "dish pit" in the kitchen and wash dishes.





FujiFilm introduced higher-paid weekend work shifts to entice students, retirees and stay-at-home spouses out of the house and onto the shop floor.





FitKids Childcare at the River Valley Club is offering $500 signing bonuses for new employees and an appointment for a massage at the club spa will take a week because there are not enough massage therapists to go around.





And if you're planning major home renovation projects or even want to built a home -- well, maybe next year. There are not enough carpenters, dry board installers or painters in the area to do the work.





This is what 2.2 percent unemployment looks like for businesses in the Upper Valley.





A workforce labor shortage is forcing employers to go to unusual lengths to make up for the absence of workers. This, in some cases, is leading to foregone revenue and sales, as not enough people can be found to fill open positions to help meet the demand for goods and services.