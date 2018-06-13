ONLY A TRAIN IS FIT FOR ROYALTY:

On Wednesday, Meghan Markle becomes the first of the younger generation of royals to score a ride on the royal train for an official outing with Queen Elizabeth.





The train has been called an exclusive "palace on wheels," but when Meghan, 36, steps aboard tonight for her journey to Cheshire alongside the Queen, she will find it very different from the castles and palaces she has already experienced in her short time as a royal.





Although it doesn't have quite the same degree of luxury, the train is preferred by the Queen, 92, and other senior royals because it is a home-away-from-home -- complete with an office, sleeping quarters and dining areas.