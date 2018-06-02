ONE OF THE FUNNEST THINGS ABOUT THE TRUMPBOTS...:

We could discuss how Roseanne is infected with the same strain of dumb conspiracy disease that has eaten the brains of much of the GOP base like a memetic Creutzfeldt-Jacob prionic parasite. We could mock the social media meltdown over Kim Jong Don meeting with Kim Jong Kim in the Oval Office. We could hold up the ludicrous Trumpian defenses Roseanne's tweets about Valerie Jarrett to ridicule. "But Bill Maher compares Trump to a baboon, so Roseanne is totally not racist comparing a black women to a monkey" is a bad look, people. I'm trying to help you here.





Sure, we could worry about the desperate, fawning, oh-please-love-me need of today's Republicans to have some celebrity, any celebrity, embrace Esoteric Trumpism. We could talk about how that led the Trump and the GOP into bed with a crank like Roseanne. We could ponder why King Stompy Foot of the Kingdom of Delicate Egos is ragetweeting apology demands to ABC.





That would be fun, but it would be missing the big story. The big story is how the cancellation of Roseanne endangers a vital cultural window into red-state America and how the Liberal Snowflake Globalist Soros-Progressive Deep State Antifa Supersoldiers, Bilderbergers, Illuminati, and Lizard Alien Overlords who run ABC have insulted the Real America and the President of Real America.