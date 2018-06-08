June 8, 2018
OBAMA LITE:
Justice Department Secretly Accessed New York Times Reporter's Email and Phone Records (ELLIOT HANNON, JUNE 07, 2018, Slate)
Information wants to be free.The Justice Department seized years' worth of a New York Times reporter's email and telephone records as part of an investigation into a leak of classified information, the Times reported Thursday, a potentially troubling development for press freedom under the Trump administration that appears set to continue aggressive Obama-era tactics in combatting unauthorized disclosures.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 8, 2018 4:24 AM