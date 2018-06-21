June 21, 2018
NOW REPLACE INCOME TAXES WITH CONSUMPTION:
Supreme Court rules states can collect sales tax from online retailers (jEVA lANGE, 6/21/18, The Week)
The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in South Dakota v. Wayfair that states can require online retailers to collect sales tax, even if the business has no physical presence in the purchaser's state. The decision was 5-4, with Justices John Roberts, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan in dissent.
