NOT AMERICAN:





At one point, after watching North Korean television, which is entirely state-run, the president talked about how positive the female North Korean news anchor was toward Kim, according to two people familiar with his remarks. He joked that even the administration-friendly Fox News was not as lavish in its praise as the state TV anchor, one of the people added, and that maybe she should get a job on U.S. television, instead.





At another point, Trump marveled at how "tough" the North Korean guards seemed, noting that they were always stone-faced and refused to shake hands, the two people said.