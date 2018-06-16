June 16, 2018
NOT AMERICAN:
'Why can't we just do it?' (Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey, Carol D. Leonnig and Karen DeYoung, June 14, 2016, Washington Post)
At one point, after watching North Korean television, which is entirely state-run, the president talked about how positive the female North Korean news anchor was toward Kim, according to two people familiar with his remarks. He joked that even the administration-friendly Fox News was not as lavish in its praise as the state TV anchor, one of the people added, and that maybe she should get a job on U.S. television, instead.At another point, Trump marveled at how "tough" the North Korean guards seemed, noting that they were always stone-faced and refused to shake hands, the two people said.
How much harder can Fox lick spittle?
