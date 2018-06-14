NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:





Corey Stewart, a politician connected to neo-Confederates, the "alt-right" and a well-known anti-Semite, is the Republican nominee for Senate in Virginia. [...]





Also revealed last week was that in May 2017, Stewart paid Nehlen $759 for a fundraising list in Stewart's unsuccessful bid for the GOP nomination for Virginia governor.





Responding to the revelations, Stewart told The Washington Post that he no longer considers Nehlen his "personal hero," as he had said in the video when both men were attending inauguration festivities for President Donald Trump.





"That was before he went nuts and started spewing a bunch of stupid stuff," said Stewart, the chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors. [...]





Stewart, a strident defender of Trump, drew praise from the president for his win.