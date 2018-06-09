June 9, 2018
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Trump White House under fire for lack of Muslim-American representation at Ramadan celebration (Tara Isabella Burton, Jun 8, 2018, Vox)
The White House has hosted an Iftar dinner annually since the Clinton administration. However, President Donald Trump -- breaking with tradition -- passed on hosting one in 2017, causing controversy. This year, however, the Iftar dinner was no less controversial.No Muslim-American leaders or activists appear to have attended the dinner. (Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, declined to provide a final guest list), and it is not clear if any were asked.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 9, 2018 9:49 AM