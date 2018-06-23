NEXT STOP, ANDERSONVILLE:

Nearly 75 years after federal officials shuttered a Japanese-American internment camp in Rohwer, Arkansas, the Trump administration is examining a site about 2 miles away as a potential temporary shelter for immigrant children.





The Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that the government is considering an unused Department of Agriculture property in nearby Kelso as an immigrant shelter, as well as a possible shelter at Little Rock Air Force Base.





Unlike at the base, the site in Kelso has very little infrastructure and would require tents for housing, said Democratic state Representative Mark McElroy, who is "adamantly against" the proposal.