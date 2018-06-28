June 28, 2018
NATIONHOOD WOULD SEEM A BETTER CALL:
Puerto Rico Seeks Statehood (Katie Zezima, 6/28/18, The Washington Post)
Puerto Rico is making its biggest push for statehood in years, filing legislation in Congress that would make the island the 51st state by 2021.Republican Rep. Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, filed a bill on Wednesday that would pave the way for the island to become a state no later than January 2021. The measure is co-sponsored by 21 Republicans and 14 Democrats and fulfills the promises of Gonzalez-Colon and Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello, who campaigned on a statehood platform and said statehood is a civil rights issue for Puerto Ricans."No longer do we want ambiguity. No longer do we want this kicked down the road," Rossello said at a Capitol Hill news conference. "In Congress you're either with us or you're against the people of Puerto Rico."
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 28, 2018 4:18 AM