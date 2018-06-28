NATIONHOOD WOULD SEEM A BETTER CALL:

Puerto Rico is making its biggest push for statehood in years, filing legislation in Congress that would make the island the 51st state by 2021.





Republican Rep. Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, filed a bill on Wednesday that would pave the way for the island to become a state no later than January 2021. The measure is co-sponsored by 21 Republicans and 14 Democrats and fulfills the promises of Gonzalez-Colon and Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello, who campaigned on a statehood platform and said statehood is a civil rights issue for Puerto Ricans.





"No longer do we want ambiguity. No longer do we want this kicked down the road," Rossello said at a Capitol Hill news conference. "In Congress you're either with us or you're against the people of Puerto Rico."