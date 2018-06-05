MICHELLE WILL GET THREE TIMES AS MANY VOTES AS THERE ARE PHILLY RESIDENTS:

In the end, Donald Trump couldn't stand the thought of another tiny crowd.





Not after the inauguration photos.





Not after so many Patriots no-showed last year. Even Tom Brady and his MAGA hat didn't show up.





On their way to winning Super Bowl LII, the Philadelphia Eagles were a team at the forefront of NFL player protests during the national anthem the last two seasons. The ownership group largely despises the administration, but the team and Trump's representatives spent weeks hammering out a trip to Washington that was palatable to all. Recently, a handful of Eagles said they would boycott the White House portion. A handful more said they might not go.





Still, the visit was set for today. On Monday evening, Trump disinvited the Eagles. Why? Because he couldn't stand to have so few show him fealty.