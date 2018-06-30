MAKING MONSTERS OF OURSELVES:

For most Americans, what happens on the border remains out of sight and out of mind. But in the immigration enforcement community, the militarization of the border has given rise to a culture imbued with the language and tactics of war.





Border agents refer to migrants as "criminals," "aliens," "illegals," "bodies" or "toncs" (possibly an acronym for "temporarily out of native country" or "territory of origin not known" -- or a reference to the sound of a Maglite hitting a migrant's skull). They are equipped with drones, helicopters, infrared cameras, radar, ground sensors and explosion-resistant vehicles. But their most deadly tool is geographic -- the desert itself.





"Prevention Through Deterrence" came to define border enforcement in the 1990s, when the Border Patrol cracked down on migrant crossings in cities like El Paso. Walls were built, budgets ballooned and scores of new agents were hired to patrol border towns. Everywhere else, it was assumed, the hostile desert would do the dirty work of deterring crossers, away from the public eye.









Doris Meissner, the commissioner of the Immigration and Naturalization Service from 1993 to 2000, told The Arizona Republic that the agency believed "that geography would be an ally to us" and that border crossings "would go down to a trickle once people realized what it's like."





But even as it became obvious that large numbers were risking the desert crossing and a hundred or more were dying each year from exposure, the government did not change course. "The idea of abandoning any kind of strengthened border enforcement because of that consequence was not a point of serious discussion," Ms. Meissner admitted. In other words, migrant deaths continued by design.





The Border Patrol often cites its search-and-rescue operations as evidence that its practices are somehow humane. But this is like firefighters asking to be thanked for putting out a blaze started by their own chief. Receiving training as an E.M.T. allowed me to cling to the idea that I was helping migrants by administering aid while ignoring the fact that I was participating in pushing them toward death.





Such defenses also gloss over the patrol's casual brutality: I have witnessed agents scattering migrant groups in remote areas and destroying their water supplies, acts that have also been extensively documented by humanitarian groups.