LIFE IS A FOXHOLE:

Second, the researchers found that American "nones"--those who identify as atheist, agnostic, or nothing in particular--are more religious than European nones. The notion that religiously unaffiliated people can be religious at all may seem contradictory, but if you disaffiliate from organized religion it does not necessarily mean you've sworn off belief in God, say, or prayer.





The third finding reported in the study is by far the most striking. As it turns out, "American 'nones' are as religious as--or even more religious than--Christians in several European countries, including France, Germany, and the U.K."





"That was a surprise," Neha Sahgal, the lead researcher on the study, told me. "That's the comparison that's fascinating to me." She highlighted the fact that whereas only 23 percent of European Christians say they believe in God with absolute certainty, 27 percent of American nones say this.





America is a country so suffused with faith that religious attributes abound even among the secular. [...]





Woodhead pointed to another finding in the Pew study: Most Western Europeans still believe in the idea of the soul. "So it's not that we're seeing straightforward secularization, where religion gives way to atheism and a rejection of all aspects of religion," she said. "We're seeing something more complex that we haven't fully got our heads around. In Europe, it's about people disaffiliating from the institution of the Church and the old authority figures ... and moving toward a much more independent-minded, varied set of beliefs."