June 4, 2018
L'ETAT SAY, WAAAAAAHHHH..:
Trump's phone call with Macron described as 'terrible' (Michelle Kosinski and Maegan Vazquez, 6/04/18, CNN)
A call about trade and migration between US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron soured last week after Macron candidly criticized Trump's policies, two sources familiar with the call told CNN."Just bad. It was terrible," one source told CNN. "Macron thought he would be able to speak his mind, based on the relationship. But Trump can't handle being criticized like that."
